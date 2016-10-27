Oct 27 Timken Co

* Timken reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.92 to $1.98

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 sales fell 7 percent to $657 million

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.77 to $1.83

* Timken co sees 2016 revenue to be down approximately 7 to 8 percent in total versus 2015

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.92, revenue view $2.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Timken co - 2016 revenue outlook includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 1.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: