German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Timken Co
* Timken reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.92 to $1.98
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.26
* Q3 sales fell 7 percent to $657 million
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.77 to $1.83
* Timken co sees 2016 revenue to be down approximately 7 to 8 percent in total versus 2015
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.92, revenue view $2.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Timken co - 2016 revenue outlook includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 1.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.