Oct 27 Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment Inc

* Dover downs gaming & entertainment, inc. Reports results for the third quarter ended september 30, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02

* Qtrly revenue $47.1 million versus $47.2 million

* Dover downs gaming & entertainment-with more competition entering market, need restructured gaming revenue sharing formula to allow us to reinvest