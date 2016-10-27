Oct 27 Visteon Corp

* Visteon announces third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.10

* Q3 earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 sales $770 million

* Visteon corp - increased low-point for full-year 2016 guidance for adjusted ebitda and adjusted free cash flow

* Visteon corp - 2016 electronics product group sales guidance is $3.1 billion

* Visteon corp - 2016 adjusted ebitda for electronics product group is projected in range of $325 million to $335 million

* Visteon corp - 2016 adjusted free cash flow for electronics product group is projected in range of $125 million to $150 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $778.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S