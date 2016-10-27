Oct 27 Invesco Ltd :
* Invesco reports results for the three months ended
september 30, 2016
* Q3 revenue $1.202 billion
* Says long-term net flows during q3 included a $6.5
billion inflow from state of rhode island 529 mandate
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.58
* Qtrly adjusted diluted eps $0.60
* Says net market gains led to increases of $23.6 billion
in aum during q3, compared to market gains of $10.7 billion in
q2 2016
* Says foreign exchange rate movements led to a $2.2
billion decrease in aum during q3, compared to a $7.7 billion
decrease in q2 2016
* Total assets under management (aum) at september 30, 2016,
were $820.2 billion versus $779.6 billion at june 30, 2016
* Says as of Sept. 30, 2016, company's cash and cash
equivalents were $1,581.3 million, with long-term debt of
$2,073.2 million
