Oct 27 Conocophillips

* Conocophillips reports third-quarter 2016 results; strong operational momentum and improved 2016 outlook

* Q3 loss per share $0.84

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.66 excluding items

* Company increased midpoint of full-year 2016 production guidance to 1,565 mboed, reflecting a range of 1,560 to 1,570 mboed

* Conocophillips - Production for Q3 of 2016 was 1,557 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboed), increase of 3 mboed

* Conocophillips -Special items for current quarter included a tax functional currency change at aplng, restructuring costs across portfolio

* 2016 guidance for capital expenditures has been lowered to $5.2 billion versus prior guidance of $5.5 billion.

* Conocophillips qtrly company's total realized price was $29.78 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), compared with $32.87 per boe in Q3 of 2015

* Conocophillips -Special items for current quarter included termination of a rig contract for a Gulf of Mexico deepwater drillship and a deferred tax benefit

* Conocophillips - Q3 total revenue and other income $6,516 million million versus $7,507 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: