German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
* Sarepta Therapeutics announces third quarter 2016 financial results and recent corporate developments
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.95 excluding items
* Q3 loss per share $1.18
* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - continue to evaluate sale of priority review voucher as a potential source of non-dilutive financing
* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.