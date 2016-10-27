Oct 27 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces third quarter 2016 financial results and recent corporate developments

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.95 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $1.18

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - continue to evaluate sale of priority review voucher as a potential source of non-dilutive financing

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S