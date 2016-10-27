Oct 27 Avnet Inc

* Reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.53

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.91

* Qtrly adjusted sales $6 billion versus $7 billion last year

* Q2 sales are expected to be in range of $4.2 billion to $4.5 billion

* Q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in range of $0.69 to $0.79 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: