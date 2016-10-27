Oct 27 Penn National Gaming Inc :

* Reports third quarter revenue of $765.6 million, income from operations of $139.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $211.3 million

* Q3 revenue $765.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $766.5 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings per common share $0.51

* Sees Q4 net revenue 748.3 million

* Sees Q4 diluted loss per common share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $766.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)