Oct 27 American Tower Corp :
* Reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $1.515 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.51
billion
* Qtrly AFFO attributable to amt common stockholders per
share $1.42
* Says raising midpoint of FY 2016 outlook for consolidated
AFFO by $30 million
* Raising midpoint of FY 2016 outlook for property revenue,
net income, adjusted EBITDA and consolidated AFFO by $50 million
* Sees fy 2016 total capital expenditures $685 million to
$785 million
* FY 16 outlook reflects favorable impacts of foreign
currency fluctuations of sbout $23 million for total property
revenue
