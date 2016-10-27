Oct 27 Iridium Communications Inc

* Iridium announces third-quarter 2016 results; updates full-year and long-range outlook

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 revenue $112.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $111.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees total service revenue growth between 5% and 6% for full-year 2016

* Sees total service revenue between $440 million and $465 million for full-year 2019

* Sees total service revenue $420 million to $465 million for full-year 2018

* Sees full-year 2016 OEBITDA between $250 million and $255 million