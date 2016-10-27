German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Iridium Communications Inc
* Iridium announces third-quarter 2016 results; updates full-year and long-range outlook
* Q3 earnings per share $0.26
* Q3 revenue $112.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $111.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees total service revenue growth between 5% and 6% for full-year 2016
* Sees total service revenue between $440 million and $465 million for full-year 2019
* Sees total service revenue $420 million to $465 million for full-year 2018
* Sees full-year 2016 OEBITDA between $250 million and $255 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.