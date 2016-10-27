German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Abiomed Inc :
* Announces Q2 FY 2017 revenue of $103 million, up 35% over prior year
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.20
* Q2 revenue $103 million versus I/B/E/S view $103.2 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $435 million to $445 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says maintaining its fiscal year guidance for gaap operating margin in range of 18% to 20%
* FY 2017 revenue view $446.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.