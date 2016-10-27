Oct 27 LKQ Corp :

* Announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.46 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Updated its guidance for 2016

* Now sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.78 to $1.84 versus prior view of $1.79 to $1.87

* Now sees 2016 organic revenue growth (parts & services) 4.5% to 5.0% versus prior view of 5.5% to 7.0%

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.84, revenue view $9.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)