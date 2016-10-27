Oct 27 CME Group Inc
* Says third-quarter 2016 average daily volume was 14.3
million contracts, flat compared with an exceptionally strong
third-quarter 2015
* Qtrly clearing and transaction fee revenue was $704
million, down 2 percent compared with third-quarter 2015
* Qtrly third-quarter 2016 total average rate per contract
was 75.0 cents, down from 78.2 cents in second-quarter 2016
* Qtrly market data revenue was $101 million, up 2 percent
compared with q3 last year
* Cme group inc - third-quarter 2016 average daily volume
was 14.3 million contracts, flat compared with an exceptionally
strong third-quarter 2015
* Cme group inc. Reports strong third-quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share $1.39
* Q3 revenue $842 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* CME group inc - third-quarter 2016 total average rate per
contract was 75.0 cents, down from 78.2 cents in second-quarter
2016
