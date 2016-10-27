German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Valero Energy Partners Lp
* Valero Energy Partners Lp reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $92 million versus I/B/E/S view $90.4 million
* Valero Energy Partners Lp says increased quarterly cash distribution 5.5 percent to $0.385 per unit
* Remain on track to grow distributions at a target annual rate of 25 percent through 2017
* partnership expects 2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $22 million, slightly higher than previous guidance
* revenues for partnership were higher in Q3 of 2016 due to contributions from Corpus Christi terminals, among other terminals
* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit (basic and diluted) on common units $0.77
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.