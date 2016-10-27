Oct 27 Lancaster Colony Corp

* Lancaster colony reports first quarter sales and earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $1.22

* Q1 sales $291.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $304.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lancaster colony corp - "looking ahead, commodity costs are expected to remain favorable in q2 then turn flat for back half of fiscal year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: