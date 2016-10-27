German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co -
* Mead johnson nutrition reports third quarter and nine months 2016 results; reports progress against strategic plan in challenging environment; revises near term outlook
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.80 to $2.87
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.87 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.80
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says company now expects 2016 gaap eps to be between $2.80 to $2.87
* Revised its net sales outlook and now expects full year net sales of 6% to 7% below prior year on a reported basis
* Says company now expects fy non-gaap eps between $3.43 to $3.50.
* "sales may be lower due to market share weaknesses in several markets, notably in u.s."
* Mead johnson nutrition-says guidance includes estimated adverse impact of currency exchange rates now expected to be approximately $0.30 per share
* Says "we have made substantial progress in china"
* Qtrly net sales $937.5 million versus $977.5 million
* Q3 revenue view $933.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total cost savings of approximately $180 million are expected by 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
