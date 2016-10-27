Oct 27 Netscout Systems Inc

* Netscout systems reports financial results for second quarter fiscal year 2017

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.01

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $1.165 billion to $1.215 billion

* Q2 revenue $283.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $279.7 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Netscout systems inc - non-gaap net income per share forecast for fiscal year 2017 is unchanged

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: