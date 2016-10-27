German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 CMS Energy Corp -
* Cms energy announces third quarter earnings of $0.67 per share, or $0.70 per share on an adjusted basis; raises adjusted 2016 earnings guidance into the high end of range; introduces adjusted 2017 earnings guidance
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.00 to $2.02
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.13 to $2.17
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70
* Q3 earnings per share $0.67
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says q3 operating revenue $1.6 billion versus $1.5 billion last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.