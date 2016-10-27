Oct 27 CMS Energy Corp -

* Cms energy announces third quarter earnings of $0.67 per share, or $0.70 per share on an adjusted basis; raises adjusted 2016 earnings guidance into the high end of range; introduces adjusted 2017 earnings guidance

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.00 to $2.02

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.13 to $2.17

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 earnings per share $0.67

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says q3 operating revenue $1.6 billion versus $1.5 billion last year