German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Allergan Plc
* Allergan to acquire GI disease subsidiary of Rhythm Holding Company Llc, expanding innovative gastroenterology pipeline
* Allergan will pay exercise price of $200 million at closing to Rhythm Holding
* Has exercised its option to acquire motus therapeutics. Motus (formerly known as rhythm health)
* Says also announced that it has exercised its option to acquire motus therapeutics
* Allergan Plc - Rhythm Holding and Allergan plan to submit data for presentation at a major gastrointestinal medical conference in 2017
* Rhythm Holding will be eligible for a contingent payment upon first commercial sale of relamorelin
* Allergan previously made $47 million in payments related to option-to-acquire motus and relamorelin phase 2b clinical trial
* Says announces top line results of a phase 2b clinical trial assessing efficacy and safety of relamorelin (rm-131)
* Allergan Plc - in phase 2b study, relamorelin administered for 12 weeks demonstrated substantial efficacy for key diabetic gastroparesis symptoms
* Says intends to initiate phase 3 clinical trials of relamorelin
* Allergan plc - overall, relamorelin was safe and well-tolerated in phase 2b study with high compliance and completion rates over course of study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.