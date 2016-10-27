Oct 27 Mimedx Group Inc

* Mimedx announces third quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.21 to $0.23

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $64.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $63.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $69.4 million to $72.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $244.5 million to $248 million

* Mimedx group inc - "we think we are being conservative in our guidance for q4"

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $244.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $70.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: