German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Mimedx Group Inc
* Mimedx announces third quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.21 to $0.23
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 revenue $64.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $63.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $69.4 million to $72.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $244.5 million to $248 million
* Mimedx group inc - "we think we are being conservative in our guidance for q4"
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $244.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $70.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.