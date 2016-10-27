German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Marcus Corp :
* The Marcus Corporation reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.51
* Q3 revenue $144.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $138.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* The Marcus Corporation reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Marcus Corp- "reduced group sales in some markets and a resulting decrease in food and beverage revenues had a slight impact on Q3 results"
* Marcus Corp -revenue per available room for comparable company-owned properties increased 2.7% in Q3 and was up 4.6% for first three quarters of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.