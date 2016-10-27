German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 United Parcel Service Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $1.44
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.70 to $5.90
* Q3 revenue $14.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $14.73 billion
* United Parcel Service Inc qtrly daily export shipments up 7.1%
* Qtrly international operating profit jumped 14% to $576 million
* UPS - in Q4, GAAP earnings per share is subject to an expected year-end mark-to-market ("MTM") pension accounting adjustment, which could be material
* Qtrly international package revenue was $3.0 billion, up 2.2% compared to Q3 last year
* United Parcel Service Inc qtrly U.S. domestic deliveries per day climb 5.7%
* Qtrly U.S. domestic deliveries per day climb 5.7% driven by ecommerce
* Qtrly daily export shipments up 7.1% led by double-digit gains in Asia
* Qtrly U.S. domestic revenue increased 4.8% over q3 of 2015, to $9.3 billion
* United Parcel Service Inc - lower fuel surcharge rates reduced revenue growth by approximately 50 basis points in quarter
* United Parcel Service Inc - on a currency-neutral basis, revenue increased 5.1% in quarter
* Qtrly U.S. domestic operating profit was $1.3 billion and operating margin was 13.5%.
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.