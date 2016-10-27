Oct 27 Cra International Inc

* Charles river associates (cra) reports results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 revenue rose 6.8 percent to $81.7 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $312 million to $322 million

* Cra international inc- we expect to exceed our previously announced fiscal 2016 guidance for non-gaap revenue of $312 million to $322 million

* Cra international inc-for fy 2016, expect to be in upper half of our non-gaap adjusted ebitda margin range of 15.8% to 16.6%

* Fy2016 revenue view $320.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S