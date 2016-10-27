Oct 27 Meredith Corp

* Meredith Corporation delivers record fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.50 to $3.80

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $1.18 to $1.23

* Q1 earnings per share $0.75

* Q1 revenue $400 million versus I/B/E/S view $400.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Meredith corp says fiscal 2017 q1 local media group operating profit grew more than 70 percent to $51 million from $29 million in prior-year period

* Meredith corp says q1 political advertising revenues were $16 million, up 26 percent from last political cycle in q1 of fiscal 2015

* Meredith Corp says continues to expect fiscal 2017 full-year earnings per share to range from $3.50 to $3.80

* Meredith Corp says expects fiscal 2017 Q2 earnings per share to range from $1.18 to $1.23

* Meredith Corp expects Q2 total local media group revenues to be up approximately 25 percent

* Sees Q2 total company revenues to be up in mid- to high-single digits

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $440.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 total national media group revenues to be down in low-single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: