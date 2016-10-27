German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Northcliff Resources Ltd
* Northcliff announces private placement
* Northcliff Resources Ltd says has entered into a subscription agreement with a subsidiary of Todd Corporation
* Northcliff Resources Ltd - pursuant to agreement todd will purchase 27.2 million common shares in capital of company at a price of $0.11 per common share
* Northcliff Resources -upon completion, Todd will own a total of 48.5 million shares in Northcliff, representing 36.3% of co's outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.