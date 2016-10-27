Oct 27 BorgWarner Inc

* BorgWarner reports third quarter 2016 u.s. Gaap net earnings of $0.39 per diluted share, or $0.78 per diluted share excluding non-comparable items

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 sales $2.214 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.17 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Narrowed its 2016 full year net sales and net earnings guidance range

* 2016 net sales growth is expected to be within a range of 15.2% to 16.0% compared with 2015

* 2016 net earnings are expected to be within a range of $3.24 to $3.28 per diluted share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.25, revenue view $9.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S