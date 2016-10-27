German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Materion Corp
* Materion Corporation reports third quarter 2016 financial results and declares fourth quarter dividend
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 sales $249.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $252.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40
* Materion Corp - Confirming its 2016 annual earnings guidance
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Materion Corp - "Global macroeconomic indicators remain fairly weak, and it is anticipated that demand will remain soft for remainder of year"
* Materion - Q3 consolidated financial results were slightly above expectations partially due to timing of raw material beryllium hydroxide shipments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.