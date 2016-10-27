German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Gannett Co Inc
* Gannett reports third quarter 2016 results of operations
* Sees Q4 revenue up 14 to 16 percent
* Q3 revenue $772.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $752.1 million
* Initiated incremental cost cutting actions totaling $30 million annually
* Have implemented initiatives that will result in $10 million of additional cost savings in Q4
* For Q4, company expects revenues to be up 14% to 16% compared to Q4 of prior year
* In connection with reachlocal acquisition, Gannett established a newly formed reportable segment
* Q4 adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to meaningfully increase sequentially
* Q4 revenue view $800.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For Q4 of 2016, company expects capital expenditures of $20-$25 million, not including real estate projects
* Qtrly loss per share $0.21
* Qtrly advertising revenue $429.1 million versus $384.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.