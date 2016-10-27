Oct 27 Pinnacle Foods Inc

* Pinnacle Foods reports 3rd quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.13 to $2.15

* Q3 sales $758.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $773.5 million

* Outlook for Boulder Brands net sales remains in range of $460 - $480 million, including impact of sku rationalization program

* Capital expenditures for full year are now forecasted in range of $110 - $120 million