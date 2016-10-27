German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Pinnacle Foods Inc
* Pinnacle Foods reports 3rd quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.13 to $2.15
* Q3 sales $758.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $773.5 million
* Outlook for Boulder Brands net sales remains in range of $460 - $480 million, including impact of sku rationalization program
* Capital expenditures for full year are now forecasted in range of $110 - $120 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.