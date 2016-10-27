German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Tuesday Morning Corp
* Tuesday morning corporation announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.20
* Q1 sales $211.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $215.3 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 5.1 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continues to expect to invest capital of approximately $40 million to $45 million in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.