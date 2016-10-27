Oct 27 Standard Motor Products Inc :

* Standard Motor Products, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 results and a quarterly dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.91 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $300.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $300.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Standard motor products inc says board of directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of seventeen cents per share