Oct 27 Cvr Partners Lp :

* CVR partners reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 sales $78.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $81.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CVR Partners LP - will not pay a cash distribution for 2016 Q3.

* CVR - anticipate a continued impact to nitrogen fertilizer pricing into first half of 2017