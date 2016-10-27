German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Cvr Partners Lp :
* CVR partners reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 sales $78.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $81.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CVR Partners LP - will not pay a cash distribution for 2016 Q3.
* CVR - anticipate a continued impact to nitrogen fertilizer pricing into first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.