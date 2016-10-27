German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Patrick Industries Inc :
* Patrick Industries Inc reports third quarter and nine months 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.79
* Q3 sales rose 42 percent to $304.2 million
* Patrick Industries - plans to launch capital expenditure program which involves an incremental $4.5 million of capital spending starting in Q3 of 2016 and into 2017
* Net sales increase in quarter was primarily attributable to a 43% increase in company's revenue from rv industry
* Sales to RV industry represented 73% of company's Q3 2016 sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.