German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Aeterna Zentaris Inc
* Aeterna zentaris announces us$7,560,000 registered direct offering of common shares and warrants
* Aeterna zentaris inc - raising $7.6 million in gross proceeds in a registered direct offering consisting of an aggregate of 2.1 million units
* Aeterna zentaris inc - intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund preparation and submission of new drug applications for macrilen, zoptrex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.