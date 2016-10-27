Oct 27 Aeterna Zentaris Inc

* Aeterna zentaris announces us$7,560,000 registered direct offering of common shares and warrants

* Aeterna zentaris inc - raising $7.6 million in gross proceeds in a registered direct offering consisting of an aggregate of 2.1 million units

* Aeterna zentaris inc - intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund preparation and submission of new drug applications for macrilen, zoptrex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: