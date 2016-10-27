Oct 27 Choice Hotels International Inc

* Choice Hotels International reports a 17 percent increase in third quarter diluted earnings per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.84

* Q3 revenue $267.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $252.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.43 to $2.46

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share at least $0.51

* REVPAR is expected to increase between 4 percent and 5 percent for Q4 and range between 3.5 percent and 4.25 percent for full-year 2016

* Choice Hotels International - Adjusted EBITDA from franchising activities for full-year 2016 are expected to range between $272 million and $274 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Domestic REVPAR performance for Q3 of 2016 exceeded total industry results by 120 basis points

* Choice Hotels International Inc - Net domestic unit growth for 2016 is expected to be approximately 2 percent

* Sees full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA to range between $253 million and $256 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: