Oct 27 Rewalk Robotics Ltd

* Rewalk robotics announces pricing of public offering of ordinary shares and warrants

* Announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 3.3 million units at a price to public of $3.75 per unit

* Each unit consists of one ordinary share of company and 0.75 of warrant to purchase one ordinary share with exercise price of $4.75