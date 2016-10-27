Oct 27 Total Energy Services Inc

* Total Energy Services Inc. Increases 2016 capital expenditure budget

* Total Energy Services Inc - has increased its 2016 capital expenditure budget from $17.2 mln to $25.5 mln

* Total Energy Services -Intends to finance 2016 capital expenditure budget from cash on hand, operating cash flow

* Total Energy Services- increase in 2016 capex budget directed towards continued growth of rental and transportation services unit in Canada, U.S.