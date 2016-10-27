German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Ppg Industries Inc :
* PPG prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes
* priced a public offering of 300 million euros aggregate principal amount of 0.000% notes due 2019
* priced offering of 600 million euros aggregate principal amount of 0.875% notes due 2025 at an issue price of 98.836% of principal amount
* priced public offering of 300 million euros aggregate amount of 0.000% notes due 2019 at issue price of 99.632% of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.