Oct 27 Mgp Ingredients Inc
* Mgp issues further updates regarding chemical incident
* Mgp ingredients inc - chemical release occurred at mgp
ingredients' plant in atchison, kan., at approximately 8 a.m. Ct
last friday, oct. 21
* Reaction resulted in emissions venting into air
* Mgp ingredients inc - our plant operations are fully
functional
* Mgp ingredients inc - approximately 100 people, including
three mgp employees, sought medical treatment related to
respiratory concerns
* Mgp ingredients inc - as of 11 a.m. Oct 21 morning, based
on observations by local officials, emissions had dispersed
* Mgp ingredients-"confident" inventories of protein and
starch ingredients, as well as distilled spirits, were
unaffected and are safe for consumption
