Oct 27 Cohu Inc -

* Cohu reports third quarter 2016 operating results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Sees Q4 2016 sales about $65 million

* Q3 sales $69.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $68 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $65.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S