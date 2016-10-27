German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Strattec Security Corp -
* Strattec Security Corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter operating results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 sales $100.2 million versus $96.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.