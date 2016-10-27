German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Lombard Medical Inc
* Lombard Medical reports 2016 third quarter, nine-month financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.37
* Q3 revenue $3.0 million versus $4.2 million
* Lombard Medical - Partially offsetting reduction in revenue in quarter was performance in European direct markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.