Oct 27 Cytokinetics Inc

* Cytokinetics Inc reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $59 million versus $7.9 million

* Q3 revenue view $8.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.80

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipates 2016 cash revenue will be in range of $84 to $87 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: