German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Stryker Corp
* Stryker reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.39
* Q3 earnings per share $0.94
* Q3 sales $2.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.81 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.73 to $1.78
* Stryker Corp says foreign currency exchange rates favorably impacted net sales by 0.4 percent in quarter
* Expect 2016 organic sales growth to be in range of 6.0 percent - 6.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.