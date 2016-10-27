Oct 27 Stryker Corp

* Stryker reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.39

* Q3 earnings per share $0.94

* Q3 sales $2.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.81 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.73 to $1.78

* Stryker Corp says foreign currency exchange rates favorably impacted net sales by 0.4 percent in quarter

* Expect 2016 organic sales growth to be in range of 6.0 percent - 6.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: