German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 ARI Network Services Inc
* ARI Network Services Inc announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $12.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $12 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.03
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.