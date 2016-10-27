Oct 27 Kimco Realty Corp

* Kimco Realty reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Kimco Realty Corp - Board increases quarterly common stock cash dividend 5.9% to $0.27 per share

* Kimco Realty Corp - Sees FY nareit FFO $1.30 - $1.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kimco Realty Corp - Sees FY FFO as adjusted $1.49 - $1.51

* Kimco Realty Corp- Kimco's board has approved an increase in our quarterly common stock dividend of approximately six percent in the current quarter

* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kimco Realty- 2016 guidance for net income , nareit ffo included one-time transactional gains from anticipated partial monetization of investment in albertsons

* Kimco Realty Corp- Sees FY 2016 ,net income guidance $0.76 - $0.79

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: