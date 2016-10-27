Oct 27 Atricure Inc

* Atricure reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $38.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.9 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atricure Inc sees FY 2016 revenue $156 million to $158 million

* Atricure Inc sees FY 2016 loss per share between $1.10 and $1.16

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 20 to 22 percent

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-1.16, revenue view $156.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S