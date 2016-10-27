German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Atricure Inc
* Atricure reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $38.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.9 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Atricure Inc sees FY 2016 revenue $156 million to $158 million
* Atricure Inc sees FY 2016 loss per share between $1.10 and $1.16
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 20 to 22 percent
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-1.16, revenue view $156.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.