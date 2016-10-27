Oct 27 Conmed Corp

* Conmed Corporation announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 sales $184.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $180.1 million

* Sees FY 2015 revenue $719 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect 2016 reported sales in range of $757 to $767 million

* Says FY 2016 adjusted diluted net earnings per share are still expected in range of $1.83 to $1.93