Oct 27 Harvard Bioscience Inc

* Harvard Bioscience reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue fell 3 percent to $25 million

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.16 to $0.18

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $108.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 gaap loss per share about $0.04 to $0.06

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $105 million to $107 million