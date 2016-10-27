German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Harvard Bioscience Inc
* Harvard Bioscience reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 revenue fell 3 percent to $25 million
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.05
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.16 to $0.18
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $108.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 gaap loss per share about $0.04 to $0.06
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $105 million to $107 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.