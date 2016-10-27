Oct 27 Omnicell Inc :

* Omnicell achieves record revenue in the third quarter 2016

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $700 million to $710 million

* Says now expects 2016 non-GAAP EPS to be in middle of range that we previously guided to of $1.50 to $1.60 per share

* Continues to expect product bookings to be between $540 million and $560 million

* Company is narrowing 2016 non-GAAP revenue guidance range to be between $700 million to $710 million